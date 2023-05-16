Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding is finally coming to TV, but it’s not all "love, love, love."

On Tuesday, Bravo released the highly anticipated trailer for the Teresa Gets Married special, which shows Teresa crying and Louie very upset, saying he’s going to "f**king bury" someone.

In the trailer, Teresa says she wants her wedding to be, "sexy", "hot" and "something people wouldn’t forget." The couple, who tied the knot on August 6, 2022, filmed their wedding special days after wrapping season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Filming for the series was so explosive that it lead to Teresa's only sibling, brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law and fellow cast member, Melissa Gorga, skipping the wedding altogether.

At one point in the trailer, Teresa is seen crying as people ask why she’s shedding tears. It's assumed that it's about the Gorgas missing the special day.

Louie then walks out of a room and is caught on his mic saying, "If these f**king people put one more message on Instagram I swear to God I’m going to f**cking bury them so bad."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Louie, who she began dating in 2020, said their "I do's" during a romantic ceremony where the bride walked down the aisle to "Ave Maria" at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The ceremony was attended by a host of housewives, including her RHONJ castmates Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Ashley Darby, Alexia Echevarria, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan also journeyed to New Jersey for the star-studded event.

The big day is not all drama. At one point, Aydin is caught poking fun at Teresa’s half-up-half-down hairstyle that totaled $9,500. “Hair is supposed to be an accent piece, not the main event,” jokes Aydin.

Shortly after the wedding, ET spoke to Teresa's hairstylist for a behind-the-scenes look at the bride's intense preparation for her walk down the aisle.

"She was super calm, super excited. It was a very nice prep," Lucia Casazza, Teresa's hairstylist, told ET in August 2022.

This marks the second nuptials for the 50-year-old Bravo reality star, who split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. At the time of their breakup, Joe had been deported to his native Italy after serving more than three years in prison for fraud. Together, they share four daughters: Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Adriana, 13. Louie was also previously married and welcomed two sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas, with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino.

While vacationing in Greece in October 2021, Louie got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa. "You are the LOVE of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ❤️ I promise to always love you every second of every day and always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters," he wrote on Instagram. "I devote myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to walk this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old."

When ET spoke to Teresa a month after her engagement, she gushed about Louie's proposal.

"I was totally surprised. It was supposed to happen at the end of September. We were supposed to go to Capri and St. Tropez, and then they closed down Italy, so then he switched the trip to Greece," she said. "There was so much going on. We were moving in together. He kept telling me, 'I can't wait for you to be my wife.' But that was it... So I had no idea. I was totally surprised. It was absolutely amazing. I was in awe. I just didn't know where to look first. It was just so magical."

As for why they work as a couple, Teresa explained, "We're so much alike."

Teresa Gets Married will air Tuesday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

