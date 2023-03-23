Teresa Giudice is defending her husband, Luis Ruelas, after he was shown making a bizarre comment on an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans were left confused after Ruelas, who married the reality star in August, revealed to Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, that he sometimes wears their late father's pajamas.

While speaking to People, Giudice says the comment "was definitely coming from an endearing place. I love him even more so for that."

Giudice gives the outlet more information on the pajamas, adding, "Those were brand new ... My dad had brand-new clothes that he never used. And that was just a brand-new pair of pajamas that I said, 'Babe, these are new pajamas that my dad never used.' ... So I think it came out the wrong way."

"They were brand-new pajamas that I just gave him. He had a lot of clothes that my dad did not wear and I gave them away. So for instance, that was the only thing I gave Luis was a pair of pajamas that my dad never used. They were, I think Ralph Lauren that he never used. They weren't his actual pajamas that my dad wore."

Giudice adds that Ruelas wanted Gorga's "approval."

"I know he was just coming from a loving place towards my brother. He wanted my brother's approval," she says. "He was like, poor guy. I feel bad for him. I know he was trying so hard to just wanting my brother, wanting to love my brother and vice versa. And he was just coming from a good place. And I see that. And that's what makes me love him even more because he's been nothing but amazing to me and my daughters."

The 47-year-old made the confession in a teaser for the March 28 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He and Gorga are sitting at a party in a backyard when the conversation takes place, according to the teaser, which aired at the end of Tuesday's RHONJ episode.

"I live with your four nieces," Ruelas told Gorga. "I wear your father's pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?"

Gorga's face looked shocked at the revelation.

Giudice and Gorga's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020 three years after his wife, Antonia, died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

