Teresa Giudice Reveals If Her Brother Joe Gorga Got Her a Wedding Gift

Joe and Melissa Gorga not only skipped out on Teresa Giudice's wedding, they didn't get her a gift either.

Teresa appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday night, where she revealed that her brother and sister-in-law did not send her a present following her wedding to Louie Ruelas.

"No," Teresa said when asked if the pair got her a gift in celebration of her nuptials. The lack of a present didn't upset her though, with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sharing that they weren't the only ones who failed to send her something to mark the occasion.

According to Teresa, Ramona Singer, who leaked the address of Teresa's original wedding venue, also failed to send a gift.

There were a few other surprises from Teresa's August wedding, including an invite to Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, whom she said she hit it off with during a lunch with co-star Jennifer Aydin.

And former RHONJ castmate Dina Manzo sent her congratulations, though she too was not in attendance for Teresa's big day.

ET spoke with Teresa and her new husband at BravoCon in October, where she opened up about married life and where she stands with Melissa and Joe.

"Yeah," Teresa said when asked if she's still keeping her distance from her brother and sister-in-law. "I need time to heal."

As for her hope for her relationship with Joe and Melissa, Teresa said, "Whatever God says."

When it comes to married life, Teresa and Louie are just happy "being together."

"True love," Teresa gushed. "Really true love. My soulmate."

"Falling asleep with the person you love and waking up next to the person you love is actually an amazing thing," Louie added. "It's probably one of the hardest things to find in life, that consistency and balance, and that's what I love."

