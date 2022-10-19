Teresa Giudice went all in on true love this year. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed at the BravoCon After Show that she and her new new husband, Luis Ruelas, did not sign a prenup prior to their August wedding.

"True love, true love," she told the crowd after host Andy Cohen directed the fan question to her.

Giudice previously went back and forth with Cohen on prenups back in February, when the Watch Watch Happens Live host was aghast to learn she wasn't planning for one.

"Why wouldn't she sign a prenup?" he said. "Why wouldn't she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?"

At the BravoCon After Show, the fan asked Giudice, "Did you happen to follow Uncle Andy's advice and get a prenup?"

"All right, personal decision," Cohen quipped.

Giudice has been candid about the prenup she did share with her first husband, Joe. "A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don't do that," she recalled during a RHONJ confessional in 2020. "I wasn't going to go through with it, but being Italian, I have old school parents, and it's an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding."

"I didn't even read it, I just said, 'I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup goes void,'" she continued.

During a phone call in the same episode, Joe told Teresa, "You know what? You want me to say it now? All right, you and this stupid prenup that you keep bringing up? I didn't want to get married, all right?"

Giudice's daughter, Gia, was there for that phone call and later told Cohen, "I really didn’t like that. My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding." Of her mom's new marriage, she added, "I think my mom, she's so high up that she's not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take from her."

