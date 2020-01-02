Teresa Giudice is revealing details about her prenup with her husband, Joe.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa took her and Joe's eldest daughter, 19-year-old Gia, shopping for her prom dress. While trying on dresses, the mother-daughter duo accepted a call from Joe, who was in ICE custody at the time. It was not a happy chat, though, as Joe quickly brought up the issue of money, which eventually led Teresa, 47, to discuss a clause in their prenup.

"You got nothing to do, all you do is go shopping and you spend money," Joe said on speaker phone. "Your mother is like Robin Hood. She takes from her husband and spends it all on the stores."

"Yeah I’m not taking from my husband, though... I’m working on my own, busting my a**, taking care of our four daughters," Teresa argued back, referencing how she's taken care of their kids -- Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 -- during Joe's time in prison and in ICE custody.

"... You didn’t leave me with millions in the bank account, you left me with nothing. And I paid off all the debt, [am] taking care of our four daughters, and [am] doing it all by myself. And I’m spending a lot of money on lawyers," she continued. "... I'm not spending your stupid money. It's not like I was marrying a millionaire. I was marrying nothing. And you made me sign a prenup, OK?"

In a confessional, Teresa, who has since separated from Joe, revealed that she nearly canceled her and Joe's 1999 nuptials due to his insistence of the prenup, but followed through with it after demanding a clause of her own.

"A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that," she recalled. "I wasn’t going to go through with it, but being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding."

"I didn’t even read it, I just said, 'I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup goes void,'" Teresa continued.

Joe saw things differently, though, telling Teresa, "You know what? You want me to say it now? Alright, you and this stupid prenup that you keep bringing up? I didn’t want to get married, alright?"

During the RHONJ after show, Teresa criticized Joe's comment, lamenting, "I can't believe he said that in front of Gia. It's just mean."

Meanwhile, during her confessional in the episode, Gia admitted that she wishes her mom "would just keep quiet" when her dad "lashes out" because "he's fighting for his life" while detained, something Teresa acknowledged in her own interview.

"Joe’s losing his mind in ICE. He calls constantly and every phone call turns into a fight," Teresa said. "Normally I wouldn’t talk about Joe in front of the girls but sometimes I do snap at them because it just gets to that point."

Teresa reiterated her point during the after show, saying, "He was going through a lot in there, which, I guess it gets to you after a while. So he wasn't telling us all this and he was going through a lot in there, which I'm sure he was."

As for the couple's marriage, which came to an end following Joe's release from ICE and subsequent deportation to Italy, a source recently told ET that Teresa's "known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source said. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

