Joe Giudice is enjoying some quality holiday time with his girls.



One week after Joe and Teresa Giudice announced they were separating, the couple's daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- headed to Italy to spend Christmas with their dad.

The reality star shared a video of his reunion with his daughters on Tuesday, posting a clip of himself waiting at the terminal in the Italy airport and giving the girls big hugs as soon as he sees them arrive.

"They are so cute so Happy 😃,” he captioned the Instagram vid.

Joe also shared a video attempting to get all the girls' luggage in the car, which seemed like an impossible feat. While packing up the trunk, Joe captured his daughters on camera, saying, "Welcome to Italy again. I love yous."

In November, the family -- including Teresa -- were all together on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Teresa also told People last month that the girls were going to return to Italy to be with their dad for Christmas, though she could not go due to work obligations.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars officially split in mid-December a source previously told ET. Teresa and Joe, both 47, had been married since October 1999.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," the source said. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continued. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

Just days after the separation, Teresa was seen cuddling up to Anthony Delorenzo, aka Tony the Contractor, who has made a few appearances on RHONJ. ET has reached out to her rep for comment.

