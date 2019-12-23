As Melissa Gorga might say, "Thank you, Jesus!"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's midseason trailer is here as an early Christmas present, and ET gets to play Santa Claus by premiering the exclusive first look! The second half of season 10 features the first footage of Teresa Giudice and her daughters -- Gia, Gabrielle, Milania and Audriana -- traveling to Italy to reunite with husband/dad Joe for the first time since his release from an ICE facility in October. It's an emotional reunion, with lots of happy tears. At one point, Milania breaks down reflecting on the "unbelievable" feeling of being back together as a family.

Teresa and Joe, though, seem to be more conflicted in their feelings. Before the trip, Teresa admits to Dolores Catania that she's "nervous" for the excursion, to which Dolores advises her longtime pal that she needs to "come out of this trip knowing what you want." That advice leads to a tense sit-down between Teresa and Joe, where Teresa tells her husband, "You marry someone, they're supposed to protect you. And then it came crashing down."

"Do you just want to end it now?" Joe then asks. Fans will have to wait to find out what Teresa’s answer was, though reports recently claimed that the pair separated after 20 years of marriage.

Check out the full trailer here:

The Giudice family reunion will come at the tail end of the season. Before that, there’s a lot of group drama and fun going down between the ladies. Fun moments include a tipsy mini-golf excursion, a little flirting between Teresa's daughter, Gia, and Dolores' son, Frankie, and a "wild" return to the Jersey Shore, where Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill, appears to have had so much to drink that the other husbands wind up carrying him back home on their shoulders! Jackie Goldschneider also opens up about her family finances, a confession that has the other women very interested in her bank account.

Then, there's the not-so-fun stuff. Both Melissa and Margaret Josephs will confront Jennifer about her general behavior, and the much-hyped boutique showdown between Margaret and sworn enemy Danielle Staub finally hits TV screens.

It’s unclear how the fight gets started, but in the sneak peek, Margaret calls Danielle a "prostitute" at least twice, leading Danielle to gets in her face. Margaret then dumps water on Danielle's head; Danielle retaliates by pulling Margaret's ponytail so hard that she bends the Macbeth Collection designer in half as she drags her halfway across the store.

"That was probably one of the craziest shopping experiences I've ever had," Melissa told ET earlier this year. "It was like a bunch of pit bulls walking into Chanel. Like, I don't know how else to explain it. It was insane."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show is off for Christmas day, but returns with a bang on Jan. 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Caroline Manzo Responds to Teresa Giudice's Accusations and If She'd Return to 'RHONJ' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Danielle Staub Returns to 'RHONJ' and Unleashes on Margaret Josephs (Exclusive)

'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Sounds Off on Danielle Staub and Addresses Issues With Teresa Giudice (Exclusive)

Melissa Gorga Promises 'RHONJ' Season 10 Exposes Shocking Truths (Exclusive)

Related Gallery