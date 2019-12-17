Teresa and Joe Giudice Split After 20 Years of Marriage

It's over between Teresa and Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have officially split, a source tells ET. Teresa and Joe, both 47, have been married since October 1999 and have four daughters together -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," the source says. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continues. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

On Tuesday, Joe Instagrammed, "It's Time To Let Go," and led his followers to a report about his and Teresa's separation.

ET has reached out to Teresa and Joe's reps for comment.

Tension between Teresa and Joe was obvious when the two had a joint Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview in October. Joe was interviewed via satellite from Salerno, Italy, where he was living at his grandmother's house after being deported. Teresa and Joe both accused one another of cheating while they each spent time in prison for fraud charges, though they also both denied it. Teresa also said she didn't know how they could make the marriage work because of their trust issues as well as the physical distance between them, not to mention the fact that they've both changed since serving time in jail.

"I've been on my own now for three years and seven months and we're both two different people," Teresa said. "I'm not the same Teresa I was and I know he's not the same Joe."

"As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters," Joe said in response. "If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

As for how their daughters would react to a divorce, Teresa noted, "I think they get it. I mean, I don't think they want to see it happen, obviously. But they understand."

Joe later took a jab at Teresa.

"She needs to find somebody with a lot of money," he quipped. "She needs to not date these little young guys who have no money… her way of living isn't cheap. She's high maintenance."

Andy Cohen spoke with ET about the interview, and said that Teresa and Joe were at a "crossroads" in their relationship.

"They’re very vocal about the state of their marriage, and their level of trust, or lack of trust, for each other and what’s to come," he said. "I was really surprised. I've obviously interviewed them many times, and I was super surprised by their candor and, also, where they're at with each other, which is a precarious place."

"I think a lot is riding on her trip to Italy to see him in a few weeks," he added. "They seem at a crossroads."

Teresa and Joe did reunite in Italy with their kids in early November. Gia shared a family picture on Instagram, writing, "We're back❤️."

For more on Teresa and Joe, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

Teresa and Joe Giudice: Biggest Bombshells From Their Sitdown Interview With Andy Cohen Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Giudice Reunites With Wife Teresa and 4 Daughters in Italy -- PICS

Teresa and Joe Giudice on Future of Their Marriage, Cheating Claims and More

Joe Giudice Details His Release From ICE Custody, Says Officers Were 'Taking Selfies With Me'

Related Gallery