Joe Giudice Reunites With Wife Teresa and 4 Daughters in Italy -- PICS

The Giudice family is back together!

Gia Giudice, 18, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie with both of her parents, Joe and Teresa Giudice, and her three sisters -- Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- from Italy.

"we’re back❤️," Gia captioned the smiling shot, which Joe also shared on his Instagram Story.

Gia previously teased that she'd be traveling to Italy in a post earlier this week, writing, "see you soon daddy❤️❤️," alongside a pic of Joe, who recently reunited with his father-in-law in Italy.

The family photo comes after Joe was sent to Italy, his home country, following his release from ICE custody in October. Joe will remain in Italy while he's waiting to learn about the final decision concerning his deportation.

Prior to being in ICE custody and later sent to Italy, Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years for pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014. Teresa was also convicted and served just under a year behind bars in 2015.

The post also follows a tense Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview between Teresa and Joe in which the couple, who have been married for 20 years, discussed the future of their marriage.

When Cohen asked if she felt Joe had been faithful to her while she was serving time behind bars, Teresa's answer was plain and simple, "No." However, Joe claimed that he hasn't been with anyone other than his wife, both when she was in jail and since he's been in Italy.

"It's been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I would have been with somebody this week," Joe said.

Additionally, Teresa has been photographed with a mystery man, whom she claimed was just a friend, but Joe expressed doubts.

At one point, Cohen asked Joe if he'd understand if Teresa filed for divorce, to which he responded: "As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters. If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

