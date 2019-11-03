Joe Giudice enjoyed a very special reunion while staying in Italy.

Soon after he was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in October, the 47-year-old left for his homeland, where's he's waiting to learn about the final decision concerning his deportation. And while there, he's rekindling familial bonds, including seeing his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice's, father.

Over the weekend, Joe has shared a number of photos of himself with "family and friends" on his new Instagram account, including some of him and his father-in-law. In his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of them raising glasses together, which he tagged his wife in.

In another image, he is sitting beside Teresa's father at a crowded dinner table.

And it appears as though Joe will soon be reuniting with his daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audrina, 10, in Italy as well. Gia shared a closeup of one of her father's photos, focusing on him and writing alongside, "see you soon daddy❤️❤️ @joe.giudice."

Last week, Teresa and Joe (via satellite) both appeared in a special episode of Watch What Happens Live, where the future of their marriage took center stage. When Andy Cohen asked if she felt Joe had been faithful to her while she was serving time behind bars, Teresa's answer was plain and simple, "No." However, Joe claimed that he hasn't been with anyone other than his wife, both when she was in jail and since he's been in Italy.

"It's been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I would have been with somebody this week," Joe said.

Additionally, Teresa has been photographed with a mystery man, whom she claimed was just a friend, but Joe expressed doubts.

At one point, Andy asked Joe if he'd understand if Teresa filed for divorce, to which he responded: "As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters. If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

In March, Joe was released from prison after serving three years after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges in 2014. Teresa was also convicted and served just under a year behind bars in 2015.

See more on the couple's intense recent joint interview in the clip above.

