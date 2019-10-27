Joe and Teresa Giudice reunited, in a way, on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, where they joined Andy Cohen for a surprising, revealing hour-long sit down.

While Andy and Teresa sat together in the WWHL studio, Joe joined via satellite from Salerno, Italy, where he's living at his grandmother's house after being deported.

While Teresa and Joe both seemed relieved that he's living as a free man outside of confinement, there's clearly a lot of disharmony and tension in their marriage, and the special was filled with a fair share of tears and accusations.

One of Cohen's biggest questions involved whether or not the pair thought they had a future together -- and it seemed to be a question neither of them really knew the answer to. Although they both had their concerns.

When asked if she felt Joe had been faithful to her while she was serving time behind bars, Teresa's answer was plain and simple, "No."

However, Joe claimed that he hasn't been with anyone other than his wife, both when she was in jail and since he's been in Italy.

"It's been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I would have been with somebody this week," Joe said, laughing as if he were joking.

Meanwhile, Teresa herself has been photographed with a mystery man, whom she claimed was just a friend, but Joe seemed pretty sure she'd been sleeping around while enjoying her newfound independence.

Between the physical distance and the total lack of trust in one another, is there any chance the two might be able to make their marriage work? Teresa said she doesn't see how she could. And yet, Joe seemed resigned to this fate as well.

"As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters," he shared. "If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

As for the couple's four daughters, Teresa says she thinks they will be OK with whatever happens as long as their father is out of prison.

"I think they get it," Teresa said, referring to why she and Joe might get a divorce. "I mean, I don't think they want to see it happen, obviously. But they understand."

"She needs to find somebody with a lot of money," Joe later quipped. "She needs to not date these little young guys who have no money… her way of living isn't cheap. She's high maintenance."

As for the way they've both grown, Teresa said that she and Joe have changed a lot since the start of their legal nightmare.

"I've been on my own now for three years and seven months and we're both two different people," she shared. "I'm not the same Teresa I was and I know he's not the same Joe."

Apart from the rocky future of their marriage, the pair also touched on Joe's deportation and his incarceration. Reflecting on his time in an ICE detention facility, Joe revealed that it was significantly worse than the time he spent in a federal corrections facility.

"It was a terrible experience. I don't wish that on anybody. For five months I was locked down in a room. I was going bonkers," Joe recalled, adding how he was forced to spend a week in solitary confinement after opening a window in the gym area so he and the others could get some air. "That place should be shut down."

Joe also blamed himself for Teresa having to serve time in prison, which he said was not part of the original plea deal.



"My wife should have actually done [no time.]... that wasn't part of the plea," Joe shared. "She got sentenced for 11 months, which I thought was crazy. My wife never even got a parking ticket.

"I was the one doing all the deals, so of course it was my fault," he added.

Although now that he's living in Italy, Joe said he's finally able to communicate with his daughters in a way that never would have been possible while in jail.

"I'm pretty close with my daughters, we talk all the time," he said, explaining that they are

"constantly" texting and video chatting.

"I'm happy he's out. We've been through a lot and I'm happy he's free," Teresa later shared, overcome with emotion and crying over the scope of their situation. "I'm happy for my daughters that they can Facetime him now."

Finally, looking back at his time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the drama that has unfolded in their lives, Joe said he regrets having ever agreed to be a part of the reality series.

"I wish I never would have done it" Joe shared. "I had a great life before, and the show just brought a lot of attention to us."

"Now there's only one thing to do: Make things better and move on," he added.

For more on the ongoing drama between Joe and Teresa, check out the video below.

