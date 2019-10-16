Teresa Giudice isn't sure if she still loves her husband, Joe.

In a new trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which was released on Wednesday to the "Bravo Insiders" fan club on BravoTV.com, the reality star questions where their marriage stands amid Joe's deportation case.

The clip begins with footage of the two during happier times, like the moment they first met their kids -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Miliania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- in the hospital, to seeing them baptized and more. The montage then cuts to Andy Cohen asking Teresa if she would go to Italy with Joe in the case that he's deported. "No, I probably wouldn't," she says in the clip.

In another scene, Teresa's costar Jennifer Aydin bluntly asks her if she's still in love with Joe, to which Teresa says, "I don't know."

"I haven't been happy in so long," she later adds while talking to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. "Now I just want to be happy again."

But that's not all! In more dramatic teases from the upcoming season 10 premiere, it appears Teresa is exploring her options with a sexy, shirtless mystery man. Watch below:

The new trailer comes at a difficult time for the Giudice family, as they are patiently waiting for the final verdict in Joe's ongoing deportation case. After being released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, he was immediately transferred to ICE custody. Last Friday, he was released from custody and flown to Italy.

A source told ET earlier this week that while Joe was in prison, he underwent a big physical transformation. "Teresa is so proud of Joe for losing the weight and getting in such great shape. He'd talked about getting in shape in the past but while he was incarcerated he finally had the time," the source said. "Joe worked out twice a day every day to lose the weight and in the end he lost more than 50 pounds."

ET spoke with Teresa late last month at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eternal Beauty event, where she told us she's been trying to staying positive for herself and the family. "I am doing good," she shared at the time. "My daughters are doing well. We're hanging in there."

"They are doing good, thank God," she added. "They are pretty amazing, strong young women. I guess they get it from their mommy."

RHONJ returns to Bravo for its 10th season on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear more from Teresa's ET interview in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Giudice Lost 'More Than 50 Pounds' During Prison Stint -- and Here's How

Joe Giudice FaceTimes Daughter Gia After Leaving ICE Custody

Joe Giudice Leaves ICE Custody for Italy as He Awaits Deportation Verdict

Teresa Giudice Gives Joe Giudice Deportation Update (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery