Joe Giudice is officially headed back to Italy.

ET can confirm that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody while waiting his appeal, and is currently on a plane to his native country. Joe leaves behind his wife, Teresa, and their four daughters.

"Today is very bittersweet. Everyone is happy that he is no longer in custody, but the truth is that Joe Giudice belongs home with his wife and children in New Jersey and not in Italy," the Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr., tells ET.

While it may be an emotional time for the Giudice family, ET has learned Joe is in good spirits.

Last month, a judge denied Joe's bond last month when he asked to leave the ICE facilities and go home to his family while a decision in his deportation appeal was being made.

"When is enough going to be enough? This family has paid their debt to society and then some," Leonard Jr. told ET in a statement at the time. "Joe Giudice belongs home with his family."

Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody. Joe then filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April.

ET recently caught up with Teresa, where she gave an update on how her family was doing amid the patriarch's case.

"I am doing good," she said. "My daughters are doing well. We're hanging in there."

