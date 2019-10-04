Joe Giudice is finally going to be a free man -- just not in the United States.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's request was granted to be released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, pending immigration proceedings, and go back to Italy while it's being decided whether he'll be able to return to the U.S. and reside with his wife, Teresa, and their four daughters. Joe, 47, was born in Saronno, Italy.

"We are grateful that the stay has been lifted allowing Joe Giudice to be released from custody and travel to Italy where he will await the decision of the Third Circuit Court Of Appeals," the Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr, tells ET.

This news comes after a judge denied Joe's bond last month when he asked to leave the ICE facilities and go home to his family while a decision in his deportation appeal was being made. "When is enough going to be enough? This family has paid their debt to society and then some," Leonard Jr. told ET in a statement at the time. "Joe Giudice belongs home with his family."

Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody. Joe then filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April.

ET spoke with Teresa last week about how her family is doing during this trying time.

"I am doing good," she said. "My daughters are doing well. We're hanging in there."

Continuing to praise her and Joe's girls, Teresa added, "They are doing good, thank God. They are pretty amazing, strong, young woman. I guess they get it from their mommy."

Here's more on the fate of the Giudice family:

