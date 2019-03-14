Joe Giudice Released From Prison

Joe Giudice has completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tells ET that Giudice has been released from the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution. Giudice will remain in ICE custody until he is given a court date to appeal deportation.

In a statement to ET, the Giudice family attorney says that they are "hopeful" that the 46-year-old reality star will be home with his wife, Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters, soon.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees," the statement reads. "His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Guidice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”

The news of Giudice's detainment by ICE comes just days after a source told ET that Giudice would not be a free man once he completed his 41-month-long prison sentence -- which he began serving in March 2016 after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud.

Giudice filed a last-minute appeal last November to dispute his order to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence. ET confirmed a month prior that Giudice had been ordered by Immigration Judge John Ellington to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with the Giudices' attorney, James Leonard, and he said the family is "optimistic that once his appeal is heard, he will receive the appropriate relief and will be able to come home and remain there with his family."

"They love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously," Leonard added.

Giudice and his wife both pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, and were given consecutive sentences, with the mother of four -- who was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison -- serving her time first. She entered prison in January 2015, but was released early in December that same year.

For more on the ongoing deportation drama facing the Giudice family, check out the video below.

