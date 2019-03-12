Joe Giudice is nearing the end of his prison sentence, but that doesn't mean he'll be heading home to his family.

Giudice -- who began his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016 after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014 -- is expected to complete his sentence on Thursday.

However, a source tells ET that once the 46-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star leaves prison, he'll have to report immediately to a federal immigration detention center.

"ICE will execute the detainer and Joe will then be transferred out of a federal prison to a federal immigration detention center where he will await either his appeal overturning the deportation order, or a final order from the court ordering his deportation," the source says.

Giudice filed a last-minute appeal last November to dispute his order to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence.

ET confirmed a month prior that Giudice, who is serving out his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, had been ordered by Immigration Judge John Ellington to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with the Giudices' attorney, James Leonard, and he said the family is "optimistic that once his appeal is heard, he will receive the appropriate relief and will be able to come home and remain there with his family."

"They love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously," Leonard added.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa Giudice, both pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, and were given consecutive sentences, with the mother of four -- who was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison -- serving her time first.

She entered prison in January 2015, but was released early in December that same year, and told ET in an exclusive interview last October that she and her husband planned to appeal his deportation order, sharing, "We're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this."

For more on the ongoing deportation drama facing the Giudice family, check out the video below.

--Reporting By Carolyn Greenspan and Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Joe Giudice Won't Be Coming Home From Prison as Expected Next Week

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Separate From Joe If He Gets Deported

Joe Giudice Files Appeal to Avoid Deportation to Italy

Related Gallery