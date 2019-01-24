Teresa Giudice is thinking long and hard about her future.

During a taping for the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 46-year-old reality star reportedly revealed whether her marriage to husband Joe Giudice will last if he ends up getting deported to his native Italy.

"We'd go our separate ways," Teresa told her castmates during the taping, according to multiple outlets, who also report that the RHONJ star said she and Joe have talked about a possible split over the phone.

As previously reported, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to ET last October that Immigration Judge John Ellington ordered Joe removed from the United States at the end of his stay in jail. He had 30 days to appeal the order and filed a last-minute appeal back in November to dispute the order.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in jail in October 2014 and checked himself into the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, after both he and Teresa plead guilty to multiple charges of fraud. Teresa also served jail time but was released after nearly a year behind bars in December 2015.

A source close to Teresa told ET last October that the reality star was "devastated" to learn her husband could possibly be forced to return to Italy, but remained hopeful that all will work out in their favor.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source said of Teresa, who shares four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- with Joe. "As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."

"This news was a huge blow to Teresa and Joe," a second source told ET. "For the most part, Teresa and Joe have been able to withstand the storm, but this time it looks as if they can’t get out of this. Teresa and Joe both felt they could do their time and then be free to continue their lives, but this is a game changer for them. Their lives will never be the same."

