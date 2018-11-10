Joe Giudice Files Appeal to Avoid Deportation to Italy

Joe Giudice has filed an appeal to his deportation order.

Teresa Giudice's husband filed a last-minute appeal on Friday to dispute his order to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence, ET confirms.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice tells ET that "Executive Office for Immigration Review records show that its appellate component, the Board of Immigration Appeals, received an appeal Nov. 9, 2018, pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s Oct. 10, 2018, removal order." ET has reached out Teresa and Joe's rep for comment.

ET confirmed on Oct. 10 that Joe, who started his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2016, had been ordered by Immigration Judge John Ellington to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence. He had one month to appeal the decision.

During an exclusive sitdown interview with ET last month, Teresa opened up about her husband's possible deportation for the first time, revealing that she and Joe would fight the order. "We're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this," she promised, adding that she would not divorce her husband if he was forced back to his native Italy.

"We are not even thinking about [whether we'd move to Italy] right now. We're going to take it day by day. We're going to take it one step at a time," Teresa continued. "First, we're going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we're going to get through that."

Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. The mother of four was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, and began her sentence in January 2015, but was released early, in December that same year.

"I can't predict the future, and I am not going to be... I am going to be positive about it," Teresa told ET of Joe's situation. "Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don't want to talk about it yet. I am like, 'We're not talking about this yet.'"

"I shut him down," she continued. "I don't want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we're going to fight this."

