Teresa Giudice might have some unusual resources at her disposal when it comes to appealing the court’s decision to deport her husband, Joe Giudice, back to Italy.

The 46-year-old reality star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen, and was asked her about working with President Donald Trump on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2012. Cohen inquired as to whether Teresa had considered using her connection to the president to help pardon her husband.

"No, I haven’t, but I would love to speak to him if he wants to talk to me,” she said of Trump. "If he wants to speak to me, I would love to talk to him.”

Cohen quipped, "I think he’s got other things to do. I’m saying, I think it would take you reaching out to him.”

Teresa responded, "I mean, you know, we’ll see what happens."

The family is currently waiting to appeal the decision, but in the meantime, Teresa is not even entertaining the idea of moving to Italy with Joe or staying in America without her spouse.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also opened up to ET in her first televised interview since the decision back in October, and once again refused to share her thoughts about the future of her family.

“We are not even thinking about [whether we’d move to Italy] right now,” she insisted. “We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time. First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that.”

Teresa further noted that she has no plans to divorce her husband and the father of her four daughters, telling ET that she believes her family’s current situation is due, in part, to her celebrity status.

"I don’t think my family would be going through this if I wasn’t in the spotlight,” she said.

