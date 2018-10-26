Teresa Giudice is speaking out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up exclusively to ET about her husband, Joe Giudice's, recent deportation order in her first on-camera interview on the subject.

ET confirmed earlier this month that Joe -- who started his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2016 after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud -- had been ordered to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence. He has less than 30 days to appeal the decision, and as Teresa tells ET, that's what her family plans to do.

"I just take it day by day," she reveals of how she's coping with the situation, before promising: "We're going to fight this."

Watch Teresa's sit-down on Monday's episode of ET.

Sources previously told ET that the reality star was "devastated" over her husband's deportation news. The couple shares four daughters together -- 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana -- with several of them taking to social media to publicly support their father.

See more in the video below.

