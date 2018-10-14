Teresa Giudice is sending a message.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted to her Instagram page on Sunday for the first time since before last Wednesday, when her husband, Joe Giudice, was ordered to be deported following the conclusion of his stint in prison.

Captioned with four prayer emojis, the 46-year-old reality star shared an image depicting the Statue of Liberty with her head in her hands. While it's unclear whether the post is directly in reference to Joe, the national monument has long been a welcoming symbol for immigrants arriving in America, making the fact that Teresa has shared it days after her husband's bad news all the more noteworthy.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in jail in October 2014 and checked himself into the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, after both he and Teresa pled guilty to multiple charges of fraud. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to ET that Immigration Judge John Ellington ordered Joe removed from the United States at the end of his prison sentence. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Last week, a source told ET that Teresa was "devastated" over her husband's deportation news, adding that Teresa -- who also served jail time but was released after nearly a year behind bars in December 2015 -- is hopeful that the couple can win the appeal and Joe will remain in America instead of going back to his native Italy.

However, the source says their relationship will be in jeopardy if Joe cannot remain in the States.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source said. "As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."

Watch the video below for more on Teresa and Joe's legal woes and relationship.

RELATED CONTENT:

Teresa Giudice 'Unlikely' to Leave US If Husband Joe Is Deported to Italy (Exclusive)

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughter Milania Says They 'Aren't Done Fighting' Deportation Ruling

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughter Gia Breaks Silence on Dad's Deportation Ruling

Related Gallery