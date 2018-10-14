Teresa and Joe Giudice's 13-year-old daughter, Milania, is "heartbroken" over a judge's recent ruling that her father will be deported after he finishes his current jail sentence.

On Sunday, Milania took to Instagram to break her silence on the ruling.

"My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home," she wrote. "We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#heartbroken."

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to ET that Immigration Judge John Ellington ordered Joe removed from the United States at the end of his prison sentence. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in jail in October 2014 and checked himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud.

Joe and Teresa -- who rose to fame as stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey -- share four daughters together, which aside from Milania includes 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella and 9-year-old Audriana.

A source previously told ET that Teresa -- who also served jail time but was released after nearly a year behind bars in December 2015 -- is hopeful that the couple can win the appeal and Joe will be able to stay instead of having to go back to his native Italy. However, the source said their relationship is in jeopardy if Joe won't be able to stay in the U.S.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source said. "As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."

On Friday, Gia took to Instagram to share a video of a man, Fred Rubino, calling for an appeal of Joe's deportation. Rubino claimed the ruling by Immigration Judge John Ellington "racist" and "political" because Joe is Italian.

"Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself.. ❤ I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino," Gia captioned the video, also sharing a message of support to her father on her Instagram Story.

