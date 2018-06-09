Teresa Giudice Flaunts Toned Physique in a Bikini at Bodybuilding Competition

From flipping tables to pumping iron!

Teresa Giudice showed off her hard work in the gym as she competed in the bikini division of a bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New Jerseystar flaunted her toned bod in a sparkly purple two-piece at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in Medford, New Jersey.

The mother of four couldn't have looked more confident on stage, as her family cheered her on from the audience. Teresa, who posed backstage with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, has been committed to fitness since her 11-month prison stay in 2015. Teresa and her husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud in 2014.

Teresa has frequently posted videos from the gym, helping her fans follow her workouts. She last posted an exercise on May 31, demonstrating how she sculpts her shoulders.

"Two-way rear delt pulls on the cables. Keep your core tight and control the movement through out the entire exercise. #shoulders #lifestyle #getfit@the1tlz," she captioned the clip.

Joe began his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, and in an interview with ET just a few months later, Teresa revealed her husband was also getting fit.

"He's eating right ... because you know, it's good," Teresa shared. "He said it's good. He's getting his mind focused and he's not drinking. I guess he was drinking a lot, so ..."

But time apart hasn't been easy for the couple, as Teresa opened up to ET about her "loneliness" last fall. See more in the video below.

