Teresa Giudice is "devastated" by the news that her husband Joe will be deported after he finishes his current jail sentence, a source tells ET.

Joe Giudice was sentenced to 41 months in jail in October 2014 and checked himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 23, 2016, after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud. On Wednesday, as first reported by People, a judge ruled in immigration court that Joe will be deported to his native Italy at the end of his prison sentence. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.

According to our source, Teresa is hopeful that the couple can win the appeal and Joe will be able to stay. However, the source says their relationship is in jeopardy if Joe won't be able to stay in the U.S.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple share four daughters together -- 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana.

"The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family's mind, but now it's a harsh reality," the source says. "As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won't happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends. If Joe doesn't win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question."

Teresa also served jail time but was released after nearly a year behind bars in December 2015. ET spoke to her last October, when she talked about the future of her relationship with Joe, who is expected to be released in 2019.

“I'm not predicting the future anymore,” Teresa said. “You know when they ask you that question, where do you see yourself five years from now? Or, where do you see yourself 10 years from now? I'm never answering that question again … wherever, you know, life takes me, it'll take me. I'll embrace it fully. Whatever my journey is, it is.”

Still, she said she was “hoping for the best.”

“I want us to always be together,” she shared. “That's what life's about. ...He has to do the right thing when he comes home and better himself. That's what I did and I think that's what he should do, and we'll do it together, as a family.”

In January, Teresa appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and said that she was not considering divorcing Joe, despite Instagramming a picture of herself having dinner with her friend and divorce attorney, Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis.

For more on Teresa explaining to ET how she's seen a lot of "growth" from Joe while he's been in prison, watch the video below:

