Teresa Giudice isn't planning to showcase husband Joe Giudice's deportation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 46-year-old reality TV star spoke to ET's Brooke Anderson about why her family has chosen not have this part of their lives play out on TV -- at least for the time being.

"We weren't filming when this just happened," she said of Judge John Ellington ordering Joe, 46, be removed from the country at the end of his prison sentence.

Back in 2014, Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges. Teresa served less than a year of prison in 2015, before Joe entered prison three months later. With an appeals process in the works and less than 10 months of his sentence left to serve, Teresa isn't sure if the outcome will be shown on RHONJ.

"I can't predict the future," she said.

While everything is currently up in the air, Teresa is sure of one thing -- divorce is not an option. "We're going to be a family and we're going to fight this and get through this," she said.

Though the deportation order may be upheld, Teresa isn't letting herself consider it a possibility, both for herself and for her and Joe's four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

"We're not even thinking about that right now," she said. "What comes first is our daughters and we're going to fight this... I'm focusing 110% on my daughters. This show is my job. I'm putting food on the table for them."

Despite reality TV being her source of income, Teresa thinks that her family's current situation is likely made harder by their fame.

"I don't think my family would be going through this if I wasn't in the spotlight," she confessed. "... Not the show, the spotlight. Being in the public eye."

As for the kids, they're doing as well as could be expected, though, Teresa said, "It's been a lot for [them] to take this all in."

"It's sad for the children because they're innocent in all of this, and they're probably thinking, 'Why is this happening?'" she added. "They're smart, so they get it. Like, 'OK, you made a mistake. He's doing what he has to do. Then now why isn't my dad coming home?'"

