Teresa Giudice is living her best life!

Amid her husband Joe's deportation order, the 46-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and two of her daughters -- Gabriella, 14, and Milania, 13 -- skipped the cold weather stateside and made their way to the warm and sunny Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend. Teresa took to Instagram to share a handful of snapshots from their getaway, as well as some pics of her toned and fit bod.

"Mommy & Daughters time together there is nothing like it #turksandcaicos #bondingtime #sisters #mommyanddaughters," she captioned a group shot posted on Wednesday.

"Good times with my girl Milania ❤️," Teresa wrote alongside another shot and " Love my Gabriella ❤️😍," in a separate post.

The Bravo reality star was definitely not shy about showing off her hard work in the gym. "Iguana Island 🌴," she wrote next to a bikini pic of herself in the crystal clear water. She also shared a couple of other snazzy outfit shots.

Earlier this month, ET confirmed that Joe filed a last-minute appeal to dispute his order to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence.

On Oct. 10, ET confirmed that Joe, who started his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, in March 2016, had been ordered by Immigration Judge John Ellington to leave the United States at the end of his prison sentence. He had one month to appeal the decision.

During an intimate sit-down with ET last month, Teresa opened up for the first time about her husband's possible deportation, revealing that she and Joe would fight the order. "We're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this," she promised, adding that she would not divorce him if he was forced back to his native Italy.

"We are not even thinking about [whether we'd move to Italy] right now. We're going to take it day by day. We're going to take it one step at a time," Teresa continued. "First, we're going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we're going to get through that."

Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. The mother of four was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, and began her sentence in January 2015, but was released early, in December that same year.

See more of ET's exclusive interview with Teresa in the video below.

