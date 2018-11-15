Margaret Josephs thinks Teresa Giudice will stand by her man.

On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 51-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star told a caller that Teresa is likely to stay married to her husband, Joe, who was issued a deportation order last month.

"No, I don't think they will," Margaret said of a divorce. "I think Teresa's super traditional and I just don't think she'll do it."

The deportation order -- which, Margaret said, left her "devastated and surprised" -- requires that Joe, 46, leave the United States for Italy immediately after serving his 41-month prison sentence for pleading guilty to fraud.

ET caught up with 46-year-old Teresa last month, who said that there was no way she'd consider a divorce.

"We're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this," she said. And fight it they have, with Joe filing an appeal to the order less than a week ago, something Teresa had previously said they were "going to get through."

"We are not even thinking about [whether we'd move to Italy] right now," she told ET. "We're going to take it day by day. We're going to take it one step at a time."

While she's trying to remain positive and not talk about the order yet, Teresa admitted that the main reason they plan to fight the order is their children -- Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. "What comes first is our daughters and we're going to fight this," she said.

"It's been a lot for kids to take this all in," she added. "It's sad for the children because they're innocent in all of this, and they're probably thinking, 'Why is this happening?'"

Watch the video below for more on Teresa and Joe:

RELATED CONTENT:

Teresa Giudice on How Her Kids Reacted to Hearing Their Dad Will Be Deported

Teresa Giudice Has No Plans to Divorce Husband Joe After Deportation Verdict

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out for the First Time on Husband Joe's Deportation Order (Exclusive)

Related Gallery