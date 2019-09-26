Teresa Giudice and her family are hanging in there.

The Real Housewives of New Jerseystar's husband, Joe Giudice, is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, pending immigration proceedings. While it's a tough time for the family, she's thankful to have her four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- by her side.

"I am doing good," she told ET's Brice Sander at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's Eteral Beauty event, benefitting the American Heart Association in Los Angeles on Thursday. "My daughters are doing well. We're hanging in there."

"They are doing good, thank God. They are pretty amazing, Strong, young woman," she said about her girls. "I guess they get it from their mommy."

This week, Joe asked that he be allowed to return to his native country of Italy as it's decided whether he'll be able to return to reside with his family. The request came after a judge denied Joe's bond last week when he asked to leave the facilities and go home while the decision in his deportation appeal was being made.

Teresa, on her end, is staying positive and said that "just being with my daughters" makes things better. "It's a tough time right now, so just being with my daughters [helps]," she shared.

Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that Joe lost 50 pounds and wants to become an MMA fighter once he gets out of ICE custody. When asked if the reports of him wanting to pursue that avenue were true, Teresa confirmed, saying, "Yes, it is true," adding that "he does" have an MMA fighter body.

Additionally, the season 10 trailer for RHONJ came out on Wednesday, and while Teresa stayed mum about what to expect, she can't wait for people to watch the drama unfold.

"You're gonna have to watch season 10," is all she shared, as well as teased that viewers will get to see Gia's prom. When asked about how the women question her fidelity in the trailer, she said, "I'm used to it. That's what happens when you're on TV. It's a double-edged sword."

Meanwhile, as for why she stepped out to support Eternal Beauty, she happily stated: "They do great work. Everyone should check them out."

