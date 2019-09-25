The Real Housewives of New Jersey has traded table-flipping for hair pulling… at least in season ten.

RHONJ's new season trailer dropped Wednesday and it did not disappoint. The entire season eight roster -- Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Ayden and Jackie Goldschneider -- is back for season ten, along with "friend of" Danielle Staub, fresh off her split from Marty Caffrey, whom she married only last season. The fallout from her divorce will, seemingly, kick off the season, as Danielle blames Margaret for her marriage’s demise. There’s also a quick glimpse at the heavily rumored hair-pulling, water-dumping, purse-on-fire moment between Margaret and Danielle that apparently went down near the beginning of filming.

Margaret, for her part, seems to be at the center of a lot of drama. She also gets into it with Jennifer, telling her in one scene, "The only achievement you’ve ever had is marrying someone rich!" Jennifer and Melissa also go at it, with Melissa proclaiming, "She literally makes the Jersey girl in me come out!"

Watch the full first look here:

Other highlights from season ten promise a little love blossoming between Teresa's daughter, Gia, and Dolores' son, Frankie. There may also be love lost between Teresa and her husband, Joe, who is awaiting a final verdict on whether he’ll be deported to Italy after serving time in prison.

"All right, like I even wanted to get married? No," he scoffs in one phone call with Teresa.

Teresa’s complicated family situation will, seemingly, trickle into the group, as the women question her drinking and fidelity. Also, Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa relationship appears hot and cold once again. At one moment, Teresa smashes a glass; in another, she references going "mafia."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s new season premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

