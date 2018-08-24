'RHONJ' Star Danielle Staub's Husband Marty Caffrey Files for Divorce

Danielle Staub's husband, Marty Caffrey, is ready to call it quits.

ET has learned that Caffrey filed for divorce from the 56-year-oldReal Housewives of New Jersey star on Aug. 14 at a courthouse in New Jersey. The news comes less than four months after the couple tied the knot.

A rep for Staub, however, tells ET, “Danielle has not received any filing, and we cannot comment on something we have not received.” ET has reached out to Caffrey for comment.

The RHONJ star married Caffrey in an intimate ceremony on the Bahamian island of Bimini back in May. The ceremony was filmed by Bravo cameras for the upcoming ninth season of RHONJ, following Staub's return as a "friend of" the housewives in the show's eighth season. However, a couple months after their nuptials, the twosome began having marital troubles.

In July, Staub's rep confirmed to ET that "Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.” At the time, a source told ET that Staub was "very committed to the marriage and she wants her and Marty to work out their difficulties."

Just days later, Staub's rep released a statement to ET, firing back at Caffrey for his statement to Radar Online, in which he accused Staub of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse."

"Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation," Staub's rep said. "She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

Things did not seem to get better as, earlier this month, Staub was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband after an alleged incident at the couple's Englewood, New Jersey, home. An ET source claimed at the time that Caffrey had "been harassing and tormenting her the last couple of weeks."

ET then learned that Staub hired a divorce attorney. The reality star received a legal letter in early August from Caffrey’s attorney, advising her that an attorney had been retained to represent him and advising Staub to get an attorney of her own.

Staub’s rep told ET at the time, “Danielle has received a letter advising her to retain counsel, which she has. The two attorneys spoke and both sides agreed to keep this matter private. It’s disappointing to her that only 48 hours later that understanding is apparently no longer being honored."

