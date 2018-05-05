‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Danielle Staub is Married

Danielle Staub is a married woman.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jerseystar married her boyfriend, Matt Caffrey, on Saturday, ET can confirm.

A source tells ET the pair tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony on the Bahamian Island of Bimini and it was all filmed by Bravo cameras for the upcoming season of RHONJ. Staub’s co-stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs attended the intimate wedding, which had under 100 guests.

The happy couple has been dating since April 2016, and haven’t been shy about sharing their many date nights on social media.

“My baby that I love so much. She makes me look good just by being by her side,” Caffrey captioned a photo of the two last month.

“Here's to my #firstyear #anniversary with this cutie,” she captioned an Instagram pic on their one-year anniversary last year. “You are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life... #happyoneyear @marty_caffrey ?.”

#seriouslythough 💍 #engaged #rhonj A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:27am PST

Last year, Staub returned to season eight of the RHONJ, seven years after walking away from the franchise. For more on her return, watch the video below.

