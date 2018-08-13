Danielle Staub has been granted a temporary restraining order against her husband, Marty Caffrey.

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star's restraining order comes after an alleged incident at the couple's Englewood, New Jersey, home on Sunday, ET has learned.

According to the restraining order obtained by ET, Staub says she arrived back at her home on Sunday night and determined that “her garage door would not open. The other two bay doors opened and she found her husband standing in her garage. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

In the order, Staub says that she "wanted to avoid any argument with [Caffrey] so she proceeded to her bedroom." Once there Staub further claims that she heard "a disturbing noise in another area of the residence [so] she walked downstairs and found Caffrey." She then says she realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down, causing her to become upset and suspect that Caffrey had removed them.

“Upon speaking with the responding patrol officers, the missing portraits and photographs were later located in Caffrey’s vehicle that was parking in the garage," the order states.

Staub also says that she believes Caffrey “is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media.”

The order additionally states that Caffrey must refrain from contact with the Real Housewives star and her two daughters -- Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20. He is also banned from NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza.

A source claims, “He has been harassing and tormenting her the last couple of weeks."

“On Sunday, I had to call the police because of an outburst and threats she made after she came home from dinner looking disheveled, drunk or high,” Caffrey alleged in a statement to Us Weekly. “She reached for an iron and a stapler as if to throw them at me. It turns out that after I went to sleep in another room, she went to the police department in Englewood, New Jersey and got a restraining order because I removed some pictures of her children from a location where all of my children pictures were removed earlier in the evening.”

The couple is due in court on Aug. 20. ET has reached out to Caffrey's rep for a comment.

Additionally, ET has learned that Staub has hired a divorce attorney. The reality star received a legal letter last week from Caffrey’s attorney advising her that an attorney had been retained to represent him and advising Staub to get an attorney of her own.

Staub’s rep tells ET, “Danielle has received a letter advising her to retain counsel, which she has. The two attorneys spoke and both sides agreed to keep this matter private. It’s disappointing to her that only 48 hours later that understanding is apparently no longer being honored.”

Staub and Caffrey began dating in 2016. They tied the knot back in May on the Bahamian island of Bimini. In July, the reality star's rep confirmed to ET that "Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

At the time, a source told ET that Staub was "very committed to the marriage and she wants her and Marty to work out their difficulties."

Just days later, Staub's rep released a statement to ET, firing back at Caffrey for his statement to Radar Online, in which he accused Staub of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse."

"Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation," Staub's rep said in the statement. "She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

Following the statement from Staub's rep, a source told ET that Staub was "emotionally upset over this uncomfortable situation."

"She is doing everything in her power to save her marriage," the source added. "She does not want to air his dirty laundry. She is hoping that he will sit down with her to discuss their issues in private."

The source continued, "[Staub was] putting up with a lot of nonsense from [Caffrey] in the marriage and she finally put her foot down."

