'RHONJ' Star Danielle Staub 'Disappointed' Husband Won't Sit Down to Discuss Marriage Troubles

Danielle Staub is "disappointed" that husband Marty Caffrey is speaking out about their marital troubles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's rep released a statement to ET on Tuesday, firing back at Caffrey for airing the couple's dirty laundry in a statement to Radar Online, in which he accused Staub of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse."

"Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation," Staub's rep said in the statement. "She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

A source tells ET that Staub is "emotionally upset over this uncomfortable situation." "She is doing everything in her power to save her marriage," the source adds. "She does not want to air his dirty laundry. She is hoping that he will sit down with her to discuss their issues in private."

And it seems the couple's troubles go beyond Caffrey's recent comments. The source claims Staub has “been putting up with a lot of nonsense from [Caffrey] in the marriage and she finally put her foot down."

The 56-year-old reality star married Caffrey in an intimate sunset ceremony on the Bahamian island of Bimini back in May. The ceremony was filmed by Bravo cameras for the upcoming ninth season of RHONJ, following Staub's return as a "friend of" the housewives in the show's eighth season. Staub’s co-stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs attended the intimate wedding, which had fewer than 100 guests.

Staub's rep issued a statement on Saturday -- in response to reports that the couple had split just two months after tying the knot -- saying, “Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

Another source told ET at the time that Staub was "very committed to the marriage and she wants her and Marty to work out their difficulties." The source would not elaborate on what the couple’s difficulties were, but added that Staub’s husband was not present at her masquerade-themed birthday party at the couple’s home in New Jersey on Friday.

According to Caffrey's comments to Radar, the party was the "tipping point" in the pair's contentious relationship.

"I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited. My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue,” he alleged. “There was no intention of including my family or friends. But I was expected to pay for it. Which I refused to do. This arrogant, disrespectful, presumptuous and entitled attitude I find disturbing. All of this is why I did not attend. You want to throw a self-indulgence, attention seeking party for yourselves, want me to pay for it, but I’m not allowed to know anything about it or to ask any questions? What world do you live in?”

ET has reached out to Caffrey for comment.

See more about Staub's RHONJ return in the video below.

