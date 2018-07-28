'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Danielle Staub Is 'Having Some Difficulties With Her Marriage'

Danielle Staub and her husband, Marty Caffrey, are trying to make it work.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's rep issued a statement on Saturday -- in response to reports that the couple had split just two months after tying the knot -- saying, “Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

A source tells ET that Staub “is very committed to the marriage and she wants her and Marty to work out their difficulties." The source would not elaborate on what the couple’s difficulties are, but added that Staub’s husband was not present at her masquerade-themed birthday party at the couple’s home in New Jersey on Friday.

Staub, 56, and Caffrey married in an intimate sunset ceremony on the Bahamian island of Bimini back in May. The ceremony was filmed by Bravo cameras for the upcoming ninth season of RHONJ, following Staub's return as a "friend of" the housewives in the show's eighth season. Staub’s co-stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs attended the intimate wedding, which had under 100 guests.

Giudice also attended Staub's birthday party on Friday, and the pair both posted pics from the celebratory soiree.

"Thank you for coming to celebrate my #birthday @teresagiudice ❤️❤️#masquerade #party #rhonj #og (s)," Staub posted, while Giudice wished her friend "a year filled with blessings upon blessings ❤️🎉."

Danielle’s Masquerade Birthday celebration 🍾🎉🎁🎊🎈🎂 A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Jul 28, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

Staub and Giudice haven't always seen eye-to-eye, but Giudice told ET's Brice Sander that the two reconciled prior to Staub's RHONJ return last fall -- and she even offered an apology.

“I guess I kinda brought her back, with no regrets,” Giudice said at the time. “I really feel like she didn't get a fair chance and I just wanted her to know I had no [part in] what happened.”

Staub was ousted and effectively fired from the series following its second season, after becoming public enemy No. 1 with most of the cast -- Giudice included. “Her job got taken away, 'cause people refused to film with her, and to me, that's really wrong,” Giudice said. “I wanted her to know ... I never said that, but other people did and her job got taken away, and I felt bad.”

“At the time, she was a single mom raising two daughters,” she continued. “[Then] I came home [from prison] … and [now], I'm a single mom, so I just wanted [her] to know that I did have heart for [her] back then, and she really appreciated it and, you know, it was nice.”

