Danielle Staub is a single lady.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and fiance Oliver Maier have split and ended their engagement, according to multiple outlets. ET has reached out to Staub's rep for comment.

Staub, 57, and the venture capitalist and Duke of Provence got engaged in February during a trip to St. Barth, just days after her divorce from former baseball player Marty Caffrey was finalized. At the time, the reality star's rep confirmed to ET that the pair would get married on March 4 at New York City's Justice of the Peace church.

However, a couple days later, a source told ET that Staub had postponed her wedding. This would have been her fourth trip down the aisle and is her 21st engagement.

Earlier this week, Staub confirmed that she was no longer with Maier, telling US Weekly that she was "not interested in dating" and only has "work husbands."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Staub took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic post. "Confidence is silent, insecurities are loud," she wrote.

The day before she had written, "Privacy is power. What people don't know, they can't ruin."

