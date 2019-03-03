Danielle Staub is waiting a little longer to say “I do.”



A source tells ET that she has postponed her wedding to venture capitalist and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier, but hopefully just for a few days.



On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jerseystar drove fans in a frenzy when she and Maier got engaged during a romantic vacation to St. Barts in the Caribbean, just days after her divorce from former baseball player Marty Caffrey was finalized.



“I’m madly in love,” Staub told People. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”



The engagement news came just days after ET confirmed their relationship. A source told ET: “She’s moved on and is in love! Danielle is telling her friends that this new guy is the one.“

Prior to the postponement, Staub and Maier were planning to get married on Monday, March 4, at a Justice of the Peace church in New York City. However, this delay doesn’t sound like it rules out a wedding later in the week.



This will be Staub's fourth trip down the aisle and is her 21st engagement.



Reporting by Brice Sander



