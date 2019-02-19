Brittany Snow is a bride to be!

The Pitch Perfect star is engaged to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 32, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a slideshow of photos of the two and her stunning engagement ring.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” the actress wrote. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. ✨I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt.”

“Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant,” she concluded.

Her fiance also shared the same photos, writing, “A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family.”

“I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met,” he continued. “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. 🌙.”

While it’s unknown when Snow and Stanaland began dating, the actress first shared a photo of their feet together in August of last year.

“Music that’s good for the sole. Thanks @aquilo for the dreamiest of dates ☁️,” she captioned the snap.

The following month, she posted a photo of the two in Las Vegas.

Snow joins a list of celebrities who have recently gotten engaged, including Chris Pratt, Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

