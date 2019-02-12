Two TV mainstays have a lot to celebrate!

Over the weekend, both Katie Couric and Gayle King's daughters got engaged! Katie's daughter, Elinor (Ellie) Monahan, made it official with her boyfriend, Mark, while Gayle's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, got engaged to Virgil Miller.

Katie, 62, celebrated the happy news on Instagram, and explained the significance behind her 27-year-old daughter's ring.

"OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG ⭐️Ellie and Mark are engaged!🌟 OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG," Katie captioned a smiling shot of the pair.

"And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me.❤️," Katie continued, showing off a throwback shot of herself wearing the ring, a solitaire diamond on a gold band. Katie's late husband and Ellie's dad, Jay Monahan, died in 1998 at age 42 after a battle with colon cancer.

"#happytears #heaskedmypermission #ikeptasecret #jaywouldbesoproud #mazelmazelgoodthings #takegoodcareofmybaby #ohjesusguessihavetothrowawedding #weloveyoumark #monster-in-law👰🏻 🎩 love you all! ❤️," she added.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle, 64, also celebrated her daughter's engagement on Instagram. Gayle and her son, William Bumpus Jr., surprised Kirby, 32, following her engagement, with the proud mom sharing a video of the pair walking in and shocking the bride-to-be.

"Guess what happened to @fav daughter ... yep @kirbybump is ENGAGED!" Gayle wrote alongside pics from the happy occasion. "Swipe left to see the (very) lucky guy ..welcome to the family VIRGIL MILLER! She thought will and I were in la."

Kriby also announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing a pic of her and Virgil grinning as she shows off her stunning square cut ring.

"Here. WE. Go! 🙌🏾," she captioned the shot. "#IThoughtWeWereGoinToAPartay #BravoHoney #VWasQuiteSeriousWithThosePinstripes 👀#PleaseTellMeHowMyMommaPostedBeforeIDid 😂"

Kirby's engagement came shortly after her mom's cruise with Oprah Winfrey, who serves as Kirby's godmother. ET was onboard the cruise and caught up with both Gayle and Oprah. Watch the video below for more with the longtime best friends:

