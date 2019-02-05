Oprah Winfrey can do everything, but it seems she might lack that golden touch when it comes to setting up Gayle King on a date.

Only ET's Nischelle Turner joined the besties on their O Magazine Girls' Getaway cruise aboard a Holland America Line ship, where Lady O revealed that she once attempted to find a little love for her BFF.

"I tried," Winfrey confessed -- though King, who has been divorced since 1993, doesn't recall.

"Who?" King questioned. "Seriously, who?"

Winfrey wouldn't give the name of the suitor, but said it was so tough to set up King up because "she knows more people." "I don't get it!" she said.

"I do not know more people than you, that's not true!" King hilariously reacted. "Take that back!"

Winfrey and King clearly have that best friend banter down. "Everybody should have a Gayle, and I love that people have come [on the cruise] and they introduced people, and they say, 'This is my Gayle,'" Winfrey said.

And after 40 years of friendship, there's almost nothing the pair don't know about each other -- including retirement plans.

"No, [the word 'retire' isn't in Winfrey's vocabulary]," King said.

"It is not," Winfrey agreed. "I don't believe in it."

