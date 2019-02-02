News

Watch Oprah Winfrey Hand Out Tequila Shots on a Cruise In Her Pajamas

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Now Playing
hh:mm:ss

You get a tequila shot! You get a tequila shot! Everybody gets a tequila shoooooot! 

As if being on the same cruise ship as Oprah Winfrey wasn't enough of a reward, fans aboard O Magazine's Girls' Getaway cruise were treated to tequila shots to celebrate one last night with Lady O

Winfrey herself delivered shots to fans aboard the Holland America Line ship -- while sporting her Oprah-branded pajamas. 

"Tequila anyone? 'I’m not throwing away my shot!' Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-neice-companion-partner who joined us on the #Girl’sGetAwayCruise. #OmagonHAL #pajamaparty," the media mogul captioned the epic video on Instagram on Saturday, in which women can be heard respectfully screaming "Thank You." 

Winfrey and her bestie, Gayle King, hosted the three-day Girls' Getaway cruise, which departed from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, this week -- with ET's Nischelle Turner on board. 

As for what was on the agenda, besides tequila shots? That would be horseback riding during a stop at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, daily Super Soul conversations and more. 

"It's just another experience for the girlfriends!" King told ET. Watch below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Happy Birthday, Oprah Winfrey! Here's a Look at Her Most Iconic Moments

The Oprah Winfrey Effect: How 'Mom O' Changed One Leadership Academy Alum's Life (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey Surprises Fans at Intimate True Food Kitchen Dinner

Gayle King and ET Kick Off Oprah Winfrey's Girls' Getaway Cruise (Exclusive)

Related Gallery