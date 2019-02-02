Watch Oprah Winfrey Hand Out Tequila Shots on a Cruise In Her Pajamas

You get a tequila shot! You get a tequila shot! Everybody gets a tequila shoooooot!

As if being on the same cruise ship as Oprah Winfrey wasn't enough of a reward, fans aboard O Magazine's Girls' Getaway cruise were treated to tequila shots to celebrate one last night with Lady O.

Winfrey herself delivered shots to fans aboard the Holland America Line ship -- while sporting her Oprah-branded pajamas.

"Tequila anyone? 'I’m not throwing away my shot!' Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-neice-companion-partner who joined us on the #Girl’sGetAwayCruise. #OmagonHAL #pajamaparty," the media mogul captioned the epic video on Instagram on Saturday, in which women can be heard respectfully screaming "Thank You."

Winfrey and her bestie, Gayle King, hosted the three-day Girls' Getaway cruise, which departed from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, this week -- with ET's Nischelle Turner on board.

As for what was on the agenda, besides tequila shots? That would be horseback riding during a stop at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, daily Super Soul conversations and more.

"It's just another experience for the girlfriends!" King told ET. Watch below.

