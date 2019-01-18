Oprah Winfrey Surprises Fans at Intimate True Food Kitchen Dinner

Oprah Winfrey sure knows how to make people smile!

During an intimate Winter Harvest Community Dinner at True Food Kitchen in Pasadena, California, the 64-year-old media mogul epically surprised fans by showing up unannounced.

"I'm so happy to be here with you tonight. Everything you're eating comes from my garden," she explained to the diners, who enjoyed a variety of dishes from the restaurant's new seasonal menu as well as produce from Winfrey's Maui farm. "One of the great joys of my life is being a part-time farmer with full-time help."

Winfrey not only ate with the guests, but also helped chefs in the kitchen prepare dishes using the fresh produce. "This is so exciting," she exclaimed. "Farm to table!"

Winfrey is an investor of the award-winning establishment, which aims to bring people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for healthy living. And when you have a special guest like Winfrey in the building, that also means coming together for selfies!

Winfrey continues to inspire others daily, including A-listers like Lindsay Lohan. When ET caught up with Lohan ahead of the premiere of her new reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, she shared all the lessons she's learned from Winfrey over the years.

"Just to take care of me," Lohan said. "Because I have a tendency to put everyone else first, and I forget to take me time."

Hear more from the exclusive sit-down in the video below.

