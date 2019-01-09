Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are here to give us their expert dating advice.

The BFFs launched a new video series for O, The Oprah Magazine called "The Oprah Gayle Chronicles," which features the two answering real questions from magazine readers. The first episode, titled "How to Win the Dating Game," focuses on relationships, and has the ladies dishing on their own personal experiences. For example, one reader asks for tips on how to spice up her marriage after her and her husband have been married for so long, and Winfrey reveals the one time she planned a sexy surprise for her longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, but it totally backfired.

"One time I tried this, and this was so many years ago, I got this whole negligee thing and I'm standing at the stairs when he comes in, and he literally comes in -- Stedman -- walks right past me and says, 'What are you doing?'" she recalls.

But King one-ups Winfrey with her own embarrassing story. King says that when she was still married, she once wrapped herself in nothing but saran wrap and a trench coat, but her husband wasn't impressed.

"'What is that?'" she says his reaction was when she opened her trench coat with a flourish. "That's not good for your ego."

Later, the two get hilariously candid when one woman says she caught her boyfriend lying about having a job. Both Winfrey and King burst out laughing.

"Oh my god, this is a no-brainer," Winfrey says as she and King then say together, "Boy, bye!"

All jokes aside, the best friends do address more serious topics, such as when one 34-year-old woman asks if she made the right decision breaking up with her boyfriend after two years since he didn't want to even discuss the possibility of marriage or having kids.

"You need to break up with him, and you also need to harvest your eggs," Winfrey says matter-of-factly. "If I was a 34-year-old woman out here in the world where it's hard out here for a pimp as you say, I would be harvesting my eggs."

King again takes a much bolder approach.

"I used to say to my mother, if I hadn't met anybody by the time I'm 32, I'm gonna go to a bar, I'm going to meet somebody. I'm gonna take him home while I'm ovulating, and I'm not gonna tell him this is what I'm doing. And she would say, 'Don't tell me that,' but I meant that."

ET recently spoke to Lindsay Lohan, who shared the biggest lesson she's learned from Winfrey. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey FaceTimes With Kate Hudson About Her Post-Baby Weight Loss Journey

Oprah Winfrey Shares How She Said Goodbye to Her Mother Before She Died

Olivia Munn Reveals She's Dating, Talks Fangirling Over Oprah Winfrey (Exclusive)

Related Gallery