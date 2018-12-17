Oprah Winfrey is supporting Kate Hudson!

The pair shared a FaceTime call over the weekend, where Winfrey welcomed Hudson to her new role as global ambassador for WW, otherwise known as Weight Watchers.

The 39-year-old actress' new job comes just over two months after welcoming her daughter, Rani, with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson's growing family -- she also has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7, from previous relationships -- is her main reason for committing herself to WW.

Dustin Aksland

"My 'why' is really my kids and my family and longevity and wanting to be here as long as I possibly can," Hudson told Winfrey during their FaceTime call. "I just said, 'OK well, I'm going to try this.' I was like, 'This is a perfect program.' It was just so nice because these are things that I talk about all the time. I had never known a program that had allowed people to actually be themselves and do the things they love."

Dustin Aksland

Hudson went on to describe the program as "not a diet," but rather "a lifestyle."

"I always say, 'It starts with your brain,'" Hudson said. "Tell your brain that this is something that you really want to do... It's really hard to make that [decision] on your own. It's hard for people to not look at it and think, 'Oh my god, this is gonna be so daunting.' When, in fact, it's not at all. It can be fun."

Dustin Aksland

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress also credited the program's proven increase in happiness as a big reason for her signing on. That didn't surprise Winfrey, who recalled a conversation with Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn.

"You've got your mother's joy gene," Winfrey, 64, praised. "I remember 20 years ago having a conversation with your mother about joy. You've got the joy gene!"

Dustin Aksland

Towards the end of the FaceTime call, Hudson returned to her reason for starting the program: her kids.

"When it comes to your own kids and when you see that they actually are a reflection of you completely, everything that you put on to them is absolutely a reflection of something that you had, something that you didn't," she said. "This goes to wellness as well, health, wellness."

We listened in on Oprah and Kate Hudson’s FaceTime convo—and you’ll never guess what they talked about… As a leader in... Posted by WW on Sunday, December 16, 2018

At the end of the day, getting the chance to FaceTime with Winfrey was definitely one of the most exciting parts about joining WW.

"I'm just happy we're on this FaceTime together," a giggling Hudson exclaimed. "I love you!"

"I love you, Kate!" Winfrey excitedly responded.

Over on Instagram, Hudson further described her reasons for her new ambassador role.

"Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone. I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies," she wrote. "We aren’t all going to enjoy the same workouts, outdoor activities, foods etc."

"I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all!" Hudson continued. "This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness. I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having @oprah on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O 😘 #WwAmbassador #ad #WellnessThatWorks @ww"

The exciting announcement came the same day that Hudson shared a gym selfie showing off her weight loss progress since giving birth.

"The Sunday suck in," she quipped in the caption.

Watch the video below to learn about Hudson's growing family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Hudson Shares Precious Pic of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Cradling Their Baby Granddaughter

Kate Hudson Shares Heartwarming New Pic of Son Ryder With Baby Rani

Related Gallery