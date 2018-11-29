Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Hudson is getting real about getting back in shape after giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani.

The 39-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed Rani on Oct. 2, and Hudson took to Instagram almost two months later to share her post-baby body. Rocking a sports bra and yoga pants, the star -- who's known for her super-fit body -- said she was ready to get back to her "fighting weight."

"The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself," she wrote. "For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time."

"Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself," she continued. "I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey."

Hudson went on to explain that she's shooting a film in the spring, and wants to drop 25 pounds.

"I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can," she notes. "I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays!"

During her pregnancy, Hudson wasn't shy about showing her bare baby bump.

Hudson is also a mom to 14-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. She recently shared a cute picture of Ryder holding his baby sister.

"Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her," she shared. "I watched thinking... I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved. ❤️ Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going :)"

Earlier this month, Hudson's brother, Oliver Hudson, joked that Rani got her good looks from him. Watch below:

