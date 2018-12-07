Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are so in love with Kate Hudson's new daughter!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable snap of her mom and Hawn's long-time partner holding her 2-month-old daughter, Rani.

In the pic, Hawn, 73, has baby Rani -- whom Hudson shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa -- cradled in her arms as she stares down lovingly at the newborn. Meanwhile Russell, 67, snuggles up against Hawn, resting his chin on her shoulder, while he sweetly places his hand on Rani's head.

"Grandma and Grandpa duty...or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus 🤶🎅," Hudson captioned the photo.

Hudson -- who also has 14-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy -- has given fans a few peeks of her newest addition on Instagram since welcoming Rani in October.

Last month, ET caught up with the actress' brother, Oliver Hudson, who joked about where baby Rani got her good looks. Watch the video below to see what he had to say:

