Oliver Hudson Reveals Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Code Word for Sex

Oliver Hudson is sharing interesting tidbits from his childhood growing up with mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime boyfriend Kurt Russell.

The 42-year-old actor appeared on his friend Busy Philipps' E! show, Busy Tonight, and explained why he's so comfortable showing nudity on social media. Hudson says he grew up in "a total naked house," and that his family had no issues whatsoever with nudity. In the process, he also revealed what Hawn and Russell would say to their kids when they were having sex and didn't want them to interrupt.

"I grew up in a naked house, my family -- we were all naked," he shares. "We used to get calls on the intercom, like, from my mom, ‘We’re snuggling now' -- snuggling meaning we’re like, you know, bop, bop, bop… The problem is we were, like, 6, they didn’t have to do this, but so now snuggling became having sex. So now it’s like, ‘We’re snuggling,' trying to sort of say, 'Don’t come in our bedroom.' We knew what was happening. And this is why I’m going to the Hoffman Institute.”

These days, Hudson says he doesn't use a code word when it comes to his own family. Hudson has been married to wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and the couple has three children -- 11-year-old Wilder, 8-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Rio.

"No, we don't do that," he says. "We just, like, go for it. It's tough, you know, when you're parents. Quickies are really a thing, you know, because the kids are downstairs, you only have a couple of minutes. She's in her closet getting changed, and as a man I'm like, Heyyy. Literally, I go from human being to some other creature just [from] seeing nudity."

Later, Hudson and Philipps' dished on Hawn's epic parties, which always had an eclectic group of guests, including a number of Hollywood A-listers.

“It was a mix of crazy people," Hudson recalls. "I used to get in fights with my sister about it because I wanted to invite riffraff, because you need riffraff to make a party great -- you just do -- because my parents would invite all the celebrities and Kate. So it was like, Tom Cruise and, like, Tom Hanks and all the Toms. And then I had, like, the Malibu cocaine dealer come to my house. You know, and, like, some floozies from West Hollywood. Busy was there! And it made the party. We got in fights before and then hugged it out after… Those parties were epic."

Philipps chimed in with her own memories, recalling, "I do remember one time Leonardo DiCaprio, like, making omelettes in the kitchen, and I was like, 'What is this?!'"

ET recently spoke to Hudson and Russell and they revealed their family holiday traditions. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oliver Hudson Recalls How Kurt Russell Made Him Destroy His Own Car as a Teen

Milo Ventimiglia Reacts to Oliver Hudson Missing His Jack Audition For 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Oliver Hudson Says There Are Parallels to His Real Life in 'Splitting Up Together' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery