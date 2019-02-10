'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Is Engaged to Chris Wood

Congrats are in order for Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood!

The Supergirl stars, who went public with their relationship in March 2017, announced their engagement on social media on Sunday, sharing a sweet pic of Wood kissing Benoist on the cheek, with her Jen Meyer Jewelry sparkler in full view.

"Yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️," Benoist, 30, wrote on her post, while Wood shared the same shot with the caption, "The happiest."

Wood, also 30, later shared another shot of the couple in formal wear, which he captioned, "not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON."

The Jen Meyer Jewelry account also shared Benoist and Wood's announcement photo, along with a sweet anecdote about their newly announced engagement.

"As a designer it’s being a part of moments like these that mean everything," they wrote. "Congratulations Melissa & Chris on your engagement! Chris, when you designed this ring with me, you made some girls on the JM team wish you had a brother 😉 Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and lots of babies!"

The pair co-starred as love interests on The CW's superhero series in seasons two and three, before Wood's Mon-El had to travel to the future to help the Legion protect the Earth. However, Benoist recently shared an Instagram shot of the pair in costume, leading some to speculate that Wood might be returning to the series in some capacity.

This will be the second marriage for Benoist, who previously announced her marriage to Glee co-star Blake Jenner in 2015 before filing for divorce in December 2016.

See more from the adorable pair in the video below.

