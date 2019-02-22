Chris Lane has love on the brain!

The 34-year-old country singer stopped by ET Live on Thursday and gushed about his girlfriend, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell. The pair went public with their relationship back in November after having been friends for years.

"At some point I'm sure that's gonna happen," Lane revealed of an engagement and marriage to the 29-year-old former reality star. "But I think early in our relationship we'll keep going the way that we are and we'll see what happens."

Though wedding bells may not be ringing any time soon, the couple is gearing up to take a big step in their relationship when Bushnell makes the move to downtown Nashville to live with the "I Don't Know About You" singer.

"She is moving to Nashville. That's going to be a big step for us," Lane revealed. "It's all kind of happened, I guess, pretty rapidly, but in a good way. We're both a little bit older, so I think sometimes when you're older you know what you want and it's easier to move along a lot faster."

In addition to Bushnell's big move, Lane is focused on his career, which is picking up steam this year as he embarks on two upcoming tours -- one with Dan + Shay and another with Brad Paisely. Thanks to Bushnell, when Lane's working on new music on the road he doesn't have to reach too far to pull inspiration for love songs.

"I definitely have a new inspiration in my life that I've never had before," he said. "So [there's] a much different feeling inside my heart when I go into a writing room."

News of Bushnell's move comes the same week that her ex-fiance, Ben Higgins, went public to ET with his relationship. Bushnell and Higgins split in May 2017 after getting engaged a year prior.

