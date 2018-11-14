Chris Lane is quite smitten with his new lady.

The 34-year-old country crooner has found his own "Take Back Home Girl" in Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, and it's evident that he is head over heels for her! ET's Nancy O'Dell got the scoop about his new relationship while at the 2018 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday.

"Yes, this is a newfound thing and I can finally say I found my 'Take Back Home Girl,'" Lane confessed when asked about Bushnell. "Honestly, [for] about a month we have been hanging. I can say that this is my first date ever to any awards show. We're still early on, I do like her. She's awesome."

John Shearer/WireImage

When asked how the twosome met, Lane said, "over the years, playing shows."

"I think I actually met her at a show at some point and we became friends through that and kept in touch" he explained. "Found ourselves hanging out a lot lately."

Lane revealed that he did watch her on The Bachelor but "did not know her then," adding, that he "absolutely" thought she was attractive when he first saw her on TV.

"She was always very beautiful. The thing that I love about her now, that I didn't know then is that, while she is very beautiful, she has the best personality of anybody I've ever met. And that's my thing, I've always looked for a good personality and she's got it."

On Wednesday, Lane's rep also confirmed the relationship news to ET, stating, "It's brand new and they are enjoying spending time together."

The new couple posed on the red carpet together at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday. Both Bushnell and Lane shared pics on their Instagram Story from the singer's rooftop performance that same day.

See more on the romance in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Is Dating Country Singer Chris Lane

Former 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Reveals Whether He and Lauren Bushnell Will Get Back Together (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Lane Dishes on Romantic 'The Bachelor' Performance as New Single Races Up the Charts

Related Gallery