A rep for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirms to ET that she's engaged to venture capitalist and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier, and that the two are getting married on Monday at New York City's Justice of the Peace church. Among those attending the ceremony: Staub's RHONJ co-star, Teresa Giudice. The engagement happened on Thursday morning during the couple's island vacation in St. Barth.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told People, who was first to report the engagement. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

This will be Staub's fourth trip down the aisle and is her 21st engagement. The nuptial news comes less than a week after the 56-year-old reality star finalized her divorce from former baseball player Marty Caffrey. He and Staub got married last May, splitting up just months later in August.

“Danielle is very glad to be done with this and she is excited about what her next chapter will hold," a rep for Staub told ET after her divorce was finalized.

Meanwhile, ET previously confirmed Staub's new relationship with Maier just four days later.

“She’s moved on and is in love! Danielle is telling her friends that this new guy is the one,“ a source told ET.

ET actually talked to Staub's fellow RHONJers, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, in NYC just ahead of her divorce being finalized, who commented on the short-lived marriage.

"It just didn't seem like an authentic thing from the beginning, you know?" Josephs explained.

"I think he was goo goo eyed over her," Gorga added. "He would have done anything for her and she found a way to mess that up."

